ICC World Cup 2019: Warner or Khawaja to open with Finch for Australia

"There's going to be plenty to think about over the next 6-8 weeks ... to try and find our best combination and the best way to structure up our side," Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Davey's record at the top is unbelievable and Uzzie's been in great nick recently. Whichever way we go, there's scope to mix and match that as we go through the tournament. We'll work that out, there's nothing set in stone right now.

"I think all three of us could (bat at No.3). I've probably got the least experience out of all three of us in that position in limited-overs cricket. It's something we'll juggle and tinker with. I think a left-right combination is probably the way we'll go, it just depends on which left-hander (opens)."

Finch said he did not think Khawaja having a problem with moving down the order to number 3. "I'd say yes, I'd imagine yes, but that's still a long way out. He's a class player and the form that he's been in over the last six months in one-day cricket has been unbelievable," he said.

"He's done everything he can, he's got big runs and big hundreds in important games and when a series has been on the line, so that's a huge thing. And when he gets in, he's so hard to stop as well."

"All of that stuff is up for debate. Now that the squad's been picked and we've got 15 to pick from, it makes things a lot clearer and we can start mapping that stuff out. When you're still looking at 18 or 19 players to find the 11, I think it's a lot tougher.

"He's done everything he can, he's got big runs and big hundreds in important games and when a series has been on the line, so that's a huge thing. And when he gets in, he's so hard to stop as well."