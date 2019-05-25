Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Wood worry for England ahead of World Cup

By Opta
Wood_cropped

London, May 25: England suffered another injury scare ahead of the Cricket World Cup as Mark Wood abruptly left the field during the warm-up fixture with Australia.

Just 24 hours after Eoin Morgan suffered a small flake fracture to his left index finger in training, the tournament hosts saw Wood head to the dressing room after cutting short his fourth over.

The Durham paceman had taken the early wicket of Australia skipper Aaron Finch but suddenly pulled up as he ran in to bowl to David Warner.

Wood winced in pain before taking his cap and heading off, leaving Ben Stokes to complete the remaining five deliveries of the over.

England were already without captain Morgan for the match after he hurt his finger during a fielding drill at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed in a statement that they expect the left-handed batsman to be fit for the World Cup opener against South Africa, which takes place at The Oval on Thursday.

Jofra Archer briefly came on as a substitute before he too departed the action, leaving England to thrust assistant coach Paul Collingwood into fielding duties.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue