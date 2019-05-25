ICC World Cup 2019: Wood worry for England ahead of World Cup

Just 24 hours after Eoin Morgan suffered a small flake fracture to his left index finger in training, the tournament hosts saw Wood head to the dressing room after cutting short his fourth over.

The Durham paceman had taken the early wicket of Australia skipper Aaron Finch but suddenly pulled up as he ran in to bowl to David Warner.

Wood winced in pain before taking his cap and heading off, leaving Ben Stokes to complete the remaining five deliveries of the over.

England were already without captain Morgan for the match after he hurt his finger during a fielding drill at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed in a statement that they expect the left-handed batsman to be fit for the World Cup opener against South Africa, which takes place at The Oval on Thursday.

Jofra Archer briefly came on as a substitute before he too departed the action, leaving England to thrust assistant coach Paul Collingwood into fielding duties.