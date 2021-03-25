ICC World Cup 2022 in New Zealand will be my swansong, want the team to win the trophy: Mithali Raj

Speaking to news18.com, Mithali - who recently became only the second woman cricketer to amass 10000 international runs - stated that she's going to play for another year and the next year's World Cup is going to be her swansong, and she wishes to win the trophy.

"I cannot afford to relax. I want the team to win the trophy. I want to build the team so that when I leave, I want to leave the team with a good set of players. I am going to play for another year," Mithali told news18.com in an exclusive chat.

"The only thing I am looking at right now is the World Cup. I want to get that trophy. That is something that has always been there in my mind. I know my personal milestones are temporary happiness. The ultimate goal is to win that World Cup for India... The 2022 World Cup will be my last appearance for India," Mithali - who retired from T20I format in 2019 - added further.

After the COVID-19 brought the world to a grinding halt, the Indian eves had their first international assignment against South Africa at home. Mithali Raj-led the team in the 5-ODI series but her team ended up losing the series 4-1.

Talking about her team's performance against South Africa at home, Mithali said, "If we don't have to stress more on the result of the series (India lost 1-4), I think the greatest takeaway is the game time. Having five ODIs is very important. Earlier, we used to have three ODIs in a series. Having five ODIs gave me an opportunity to try new players. It gave me a fair idea as to what I was looking at, what the team requires, where we need to work on. All the players required game time. Am sure each one of us will go back, work on what we need to do as individuals so that when we meet again, we have a different set of plans, we work on different things like training, fielding sessions, running between wickets."