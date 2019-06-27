Cricket

ICC World Cup: Sehwag criticises India's approach against spinners

By Pti
sehwag

New Delhi, June 27: Former opener Virender Sehwag on Thursday criticised India's defensive approach against spinners after Virat Kohli and his men once again struggled against the slow bowlers for the second consecutive match in the ongoing World Cup.

ICC World Cup Special Page

Considered as one of the finest players of spin bowling, India struggled against Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in their last game against Afghanistan.

The famed Indian batting line-up once again found the going tough against West Indies left-arm spinner Fabian Allen on Thursday.

Sehwag said Kohli and his team need to come out of the defensive shell at the earliest.

"Rashid Khan had gone for 25 in 4 overs, gave away only 13 in his next six and today Fabian Allen had given 34 in 5 overs, only 18 in next five. Can't be so defensive against the spinners," Sehwag tweeted.

Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 22:02 [IST]
