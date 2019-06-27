ICC World Cup: Sehwag criticises India's approach against spinners

ICC World Cup Special Page

Considered as one of the finest players of spin bowling, India struggled against Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in their last game against Afghanistan.

The famed Indian batting line-up once again found the going tough against West Indies left-arm spinner Fabian Allen on Thursday.

Rashid Khan had gone for 25 in 4 overs , gave away only 13 in his next 6 and today Fabian Allen had given 34 in 5 overs, only 18 in next 5. Can't be so defensive against the spinners. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2019

Sehwag said Kohli and his team need to come out of the defensive shell at the earliest.

