If Ashish Nehra can make a comeback at 36, why not Yuvraj Singh: Virender Sehwag

Yuvraj is still regarded as one of the most destructive T20 batsmen in the world and franchises will be eyeing for him in the upcoming IPL auction. As per Sehwag, the 36-year-old could still be the match-winner on his day.

While speaking at an IPL promotional event, Sehwag was quoted as saying, "He's not in the Indian team, but Yuvraj is still an amazing player. His talent is intact. Even a current India player can lose form. I don't think we'll get a player like him again. If his form is good, he's a match-winner."

When asked whether the stylish left-handed batsman could return to the Indian national side, Sehwag opined if he performs well in the domestic circuit then he definitely has a chance.

"That's up to the selectors. If he performs in domestic cricket or passes (yoyo), then why not? If Ashish Nehra can make a comeback at 36, why not Yuvi," he was quoted as saying.

Yuvraj last played for India in the ODI series against West Indies after the ICC Champions Trophy but the Punjab all-rounder wasn't picked up ever since. Yuvraj didn't have a good outing with the bat and later failed to pass the fitness test following which the selectors dropped him.

Yuvraj has scored 2,587 runs in the IPL at an average of 25.61 with a strike rate of 131.19. But he hasn't been at his best in the cash-rich league and it is his inconsistency that has resulted in him playing for five franchises. He played the last two seasons for Sunrisers Hyderabad but the southpaw wasn't retained by his franchise and that means he'll go for the auction.

When asked if Yuvraj might return to his first IPL franchise i.e. Kings XI Punjab back, Sehwag hinted it could be a possibility. The KXIP's mentor stated that they would look to rope in local boys Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh from the action table.

"I think the fans would want Punjab stars like Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh in the Kings XI team," Sehwag told the Times of India.