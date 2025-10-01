Chris Wilder Sent Off After Kicking Ball At Fan In Sheffield United's 2-1 Loss To Southampton

From R Ashwin To Dinesh Karthik: List Of Indians Lined Up For ILT20 Auction And Confirmed Signings

Cricket IND U19 vs AUS U19: 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Record Youth Test Century In Australia By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 10:57 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Indian cricket's latest teenage sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, continues to redefine the boundaries of youth cricket with his record-breaking exploits. The 14-year-old prodigy lit up the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on Wednesday, hammering a blistering 78-ball hundred in the first Youth Test between India U19 and Australia U19.

Opening the innings in reply to Australia's 243 on day one, Suryavanshi went on the offensive from the outset. His innings of 113 off just 86 balls featured nine boundaries and eight towering sixes, and he brought up his milestone in style, smashing a six and a four off consecutive deliveries.

His 78-ball effort now stands as the second-fastest century in Youth Test history, bettered only by his captain Ayush Mhatre's 64-ball ton against England U19 earlier this year.

What makes the feat even more special is that Suryavanshi, at just 14 years and 188 days, has become the youngest batter ever to score a Youth Test century on Australian soil. He broke the previous record set by Australia's Liam Blackford, who had taken 124 balls to achieve the feat against England in 2023.

This is not the first time Suryavanshi has made headlines in 2025. Back in July, during India's tour of England, he became the youngest player to notch a half-century and claim a wicket in the same Youth Test before turning 15-surpassing Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz's record. He has also equalled former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum's achievement of scoring two sub-100-ball centuries in U19 Tests.

The teenager's exploits aren't confined to red-ball cricket. Earlier this year, Suryavanshi stole the limelight during the IPL, blasting a 35-ball century, the fastest ever by an Indian and the second-quickest in the league's history.

From IPL fireworks to rewriting Youth Test record books, Suryavanshi is already showing the temperament and power of a future superstar. For Indian cricket fans, his innings in Brisbane is yet another reminder that the next generation of batting talent is ready to take the world stage by storm.