IND vs AUS 1st ODI Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal Out, Harshit Rana In? India's Predicted Lineup

India are all set to face Australia in the much-anticipated first ODI of the 2025 series on October 19 in Perth, as the three-match series begins down under.
India has named a strong squad for the series, with captain Shubman Gill leading the side. The playing 11 for the first ODI is expected to feature experienced campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, ensuring a blend of form and experience in the batting lineup.
Both Kohli and Rohit return to the India side since winning the Champions Trophy, and will be aiming to continue their merry way in the 50-over format.
KL Rahul is likely to don the wicketkeeper's gloves, while Shreyas Iyer will provide the crucial middle-order stability.
The bowling attack includes key pacers Mohammad Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, who will have a huge role amid Jasprit Bumrah's absence for the ODI series. They will be supported by spinners Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav, who are expected to feature as well. Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy are likely to play the all-rounder roles for the opener.
India has been on a winning streak in their last five matches, showcasing dominance and excellent team cohesion. Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, has some new faces and is coping with injuries to players like Cameron Green. The pitch at Perth Stadium historically favors pace bowlers but can offer some assistance to spinners as the game progresses, adding an intriguing tactical element for captains.
Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj