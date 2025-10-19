Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How Many Goals They Need To Reach 1000 Goals After Latest Match?

Cricket IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Joins Elite 500-Match Club as India Stutter Early Against Australia in Perth By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 11:29 [IST]

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: As India took the field for the first ODI against Australia at the iconic Perth Stadium, veteran batter Rohit Sharma added yet another milestone to his illustrious career.

The former Indian captain became the fifth Indian cricketer to play 500 international matches, joining the ranks of legends Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Rahul Dravid.

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, has carved out a place in the team through sheer consistency and skill. Despite periods of being in and out of the side during his early years, the right-handed opener eventually cemented his position, particularly when given the chance at the top of the order. He made his Test debut in 2013 and later captained the Indian Test side for nearly three years, showcasing his leadership as well as batting prowess.

The Perth match marked Rohit's 274th ODI, adding to his tally of 67 Tests and 159 T20 Internationals. His induction into the 500-match club highlights his remarkable longevity and adaptability across formats. He now stands among the legends of Indian cricket, including Sachin Tendulkar, who tops the list with 664 international matches, Virat Kohli with 551, M.S. Dhoni with 538, and Rahul Dravid with 509.

However, while Rohit achieved a personal milestone, India struggled on the field. Opting to bat first on a tricky Perth wicket, India's top order faltered. Hazlewood struck early, removing Rohit for just 8 runs with a rising delivery that took the outside edge, safely pouched by Matt Renshaw at second slip. Kohli also struggled, contributing only 8, while Shubman Gill managed 10 before being dismissed. The disciplined Australian pace attack had India reeling at 37/3 after 11.5 overs, with Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill at the crease, trying to stabilize the innings.

Rain has already interrupted play twice in Perth, adding further uncertainty to the Indian innings. The combination of a challenging pitch and disciplined Australian bowling has made batting a daunting task, leaving the Men in Blue facing a critical moment early in the game.

Despite the early collapse, Rohit's milestone remains a shining moment in Indian cricket history. Crossing the 500-match mark underlines his consistency, fitness, and immense contribution to the game. As the match continues, all eyes are on Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to rebuild the innings and prevent further damage while India look to salvage a competitive total.