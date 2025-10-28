Cricket IND vs AUS 1st T20I Playing 11: Sanju Samson Out, Harshit Rana In? India Predicted Lineup By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 8:58 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India begin their journey for the first match of the five-match T20I series against Australia on Wednesday (October 29) in Canberra.

The team is looking to bounce back after their recent loss in the ODI series. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India is keen to assert dominance in the shortest format and build momentum ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The series holds high stakes for both teams, with Australia aiming for a clean sweep on home soil and India eager to improve their status after the recent defeat in the 50-over format.

India vs Australia 1st T20I Schedule

Date: Wednesday, October 29

Time: 1:45 pm IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Suryakumar Yadav continues as captain with Shubman Gill as his deputy. The team has bolstered its batting firepower with red-hot performers like Abhishek Sharma, who enters the series as the ICC Player of the Month for September 2025 and the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2025. Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma have also returned to the batting fold.

India may look to bolster their batting, and that may include Rinku Singh in the lineup as well, although either Axar Patel or Washington Sundar can also fill in the no. 7 position.

The bowling unit remains strong with Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack, supported by Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy, ensuring depth and variety in their bowling options.

Shivam Dube and Nitish Reddy - both are in the squad, but the former is likely to get the selection nod for the first match. Harshit Rana had a brilliant outing in the final ODI against Australia, and is set to keep his place as he can replace Arshdeep in the playing 11.

India Predicted Playing 11

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah