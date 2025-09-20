Cricket IND vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025: What did India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Say on Next IND vs PAK Match? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 8:54 [IST]

India continued their dominant run in the Asia Cup 2025 with a third straight win, this time overcoming Oman by 21 runs in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Having already sealed victories against the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan earlier in Group A, the Men in Blue rounded off the group stage with another clinical performance to enter the Super Four on a high.

Opting to rotate the batting order, skipper Suryakumar Yadav ensured every player had a chance in the middle. Sanju Samson, promoted to number three, made the most of the opportunity by anchoring the innings with a 45-ball 56.

India eventually posted a competitive 188 for eight, with Suryakumar himself lined up to bat at the very end of the order. Interestingly, his turn never came as the team had already lost eight wickets before the innings concluded.

The highlight of the evening, however, belonged to left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh. The pacer etched his name in history by becoming the fastest to reach 100 T20I wickets among pacers, achieving the feat in just 64 matches. He also became the first Indian bowler to scale this milestone.

Reflecting on the game, Suryakumar Yadav kept the mood light with his post-match remarks. "Definitely I'll try from next game (joking about batting higher than No.11). Overall impressive, I feel, Oman played unbelievable brand of cricket. I knew with their coach, Sulu sir (Sulakshan Kulkarni), there will be khadoosness. It was amazing, really enjoyed watching them bat. It's a little difficult when you're sitting and suddenly you come out and play (talking about Arshdeep and Harshit). It's so humid here. Unfortunate how he got out but you can't keep him away from the game (talking about Hardik Pandya), the way he bowled and the way he got out. All set for Super Fours (when asked about the Sunday clash)."

India's next challenge is a high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, a rematch that already has plenty of context. Their previous group encounter was overshadowed by controversy after Indian players refrained from shaking hands with their opponents. The Pakistan Cricket Board even lodged an official protest against match referee Andy Pycroft and captain Suryakumar, demanding action. While Pycroft later issued an apology, no sanctions were placed on the Indian side.

Adding to the tension, the political backdrop has further complicated matters. The Pahalgam terror attack in April strained bilateral ties, spilling into the cricketing arena with repeated calls for boycotts. Despite the friction, the rivalry will once again unfold on the field this weekend, promising yet another high-stakes encounter.