Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why He Hammered Pakistan, Says 'Didn't Like It, So Went After Them' By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 0:57 [IST]

IND vs PAK: India's rising star Abhishek Sharma produced a masterclass with the bat as the Men in Blue dismantled Pakistan in their Super Four clash of the 2025 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The left-handed opener was named Player of the Match for his blistering 74 off just 39 balls, which included 6 boundaries and 5 towering sixes, setting the tone for India's six-wicket win.

Speaking after the match, Sharma explained the mindset behind his aggressive display. "Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team," he said, referring to the early onslaught on Pakistan's bowlers, particularly the pacers.

Sharma's innings was built in tandem with Shubman Gill, and the duo stitched a 105-run opening partnership, putting Pakistan under immediate pressure. Sharma credited the chemistry with Gill for their smooth coordination on the field. "We have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company. We thought we would do it, and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it," he said, highlighting their mutual trust and understanding.

The Indian opener also emphasized the role of team support in his fearless approach. "If you see someone playing like this, it's because the team supports me and they back me. That's the intent I show, and I'm practicing really hard. If it's my day, I'm gonna win it for my team," Sharma added. His words reflected not just confidence but a clear strategy to assert dominance over Pakistan's bowling lineup, which had been threatening in earlier matches.

Sharma's attacking intent was evident from the first over, where he targeted Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and other pacers, sending a message that India would not be intimidated by their persistent sledging. With Pakistan posting 171/5, it was Sharma's firepower that laid the foundation for a controlled chase. His timing, placement, and fearless approach neutralized the threat of early wickets, ensuring India maintained momentum throughout the innings.

This innings underlined Sharma's growing reputation as a player capable of handling high-pressure encounters, particularly against arch-rivals Pakistan. His combination of aggression, intent, and backing from the team made the difference, giving India a commanding victory and sending a clear warning to Pakistan: when Abhishek Sharma is in form, India's top order is a force to reckon with.