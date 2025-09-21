Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Costly Run-Out of Nawaz Mars Pakistan’s Finish as They Post 171/5 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 22:18 [IST]

IND vs PAK: In a game where Pakistan looked poised to close their innings strongly, a moment of sheer carelessness from Mohammad Nawaz shifted the momentum. His casual approach led to a needless run-out that left fans and coach Mike Hesson visibly frustrated.

Despite the blunder, Pakistan managed to finish on 171 for 5 after their 20 overs, courtesy of valuable contributions from Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, and top-scorer Sahibzada Farhan.

The incident unfolded in the 19th over with Jasprit Bumrah in action. Salman Ali Agha attempted to manufacture a big shot by shuffling across the stumps and swinging across the line. Instead, he mistimed the ball straight to the square-leg fielder inside the ring. Nawaz, eager to steal a second run, set off without awareness of the fielder's quick release. Worse, he didn't ground his bat as he charged into the crease, giving Suryakumar Yadav just enough time to fire in an accurate throw and catch him short.

The dismissal left Nawaz shaking his head in disbelief, but the reaction from the Pakistan camp was telling. Coach Mike Hesson didn't even acknowledge his return, throwing up his hands in silent exasperation. Nawaz had made a handy 21 off 19 deliveries, including a six and a four, but his lapse of concentration undid the chance for a bigger finish.

Fortunately for Pakistan, Salman (17 off 12) and Faheem (20 off 13) steadied the innings after the run-out, ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking. Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan anchored the batting with a composed 58, setting the foundation for Pakistan's competitive total.

Still, Nawaz's dismissal stands out as a turning point in the final overs, robbing Pakistan of the extra 10-15 runs they could have added with smarter running. Against a strong Indian side, such lapses could prove decisive.