English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final 2025: 3-0! India's 5-Wicket Victory Over Pakistan Sends X Into Frenzy

By

IND vs PAK: India emerged victorious in a pulsating Asia Cup 2025 final, defeating their arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. With this win, India not only secured their ninth Asia Cup title but also claimed their first-ever T20I Asia Cup crown, completing a clean sweep against Pakistan in all three encounters of the tournament.

Having won the toss, India opted to field first, hoping to chase under the lights. Pakistan got off to a promising start with Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman putting together an 84-run opening stand. Farhan top-scored with 57 off 38 balls while Fakhar contributed 46 off 35, keeping the scoreboard ticking.

IND vs PAK
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final 2025, Photo: BCCI- X

However, once the spinners - Kuldeep Yadav (4/30), Axar Patel (2/26), and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30) - were introduced in the back ten overs, Pakistan's innings completely collapsed. From 113/1, the team fell to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, losing 8 wickets to spin in a dramatic collapse.

Chasing 147, India's openers got off to a shaky start, losing Abhishek Sharma (5) early to Faheem Ashraf. Shubman Gill (12 off 10) and Suryakumar Yadav's (1) wayward innings were succeeded by Tilak Varma, who played the anchor role with 69 not out off 53 balls, guiding India home with 2 balls to spare. Sanju Samson (24 off 21) and Shivam Dube (33 off 22) provided crucial support down the order. Pakistan bowlers Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi picked up key wickets, but India's batting depth proved decisive.

Here's a look at the reaction from the fans on X:-

''Pakistan kept asking for a bilateral series vs India... we went ahead and gave them one in the Asia Cup. Final score: 3-0'', a fan wrote.

''India vs Pakistan was a clash of merit versus sifarish, talent versus luck. While Pakistan cricket runs on luck and sifarish, India thrives on talent and merit'', an user expressed.

This victory capped off a perfect campaign for India, having defeated Pakistan in all three clashes during the tournament, including the Super 4 and group stages. The win was a combination of disciplined bowling, clinical spin work, and composure under pressure while chasing a modest total in a high-stakes final.

India's triumph not only extended their dominance over Pakistan in Asia Cup history but also marked a memorable first in the T20I format, sending their fans into celebration across the globe.

Story first published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 1:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 29, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out