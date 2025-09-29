Tilak Varma Hails Match-Winning Knock in Asia Cup 2025 Final as "One of the Most Special of My Life"

Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final: Why Suryakumar Yadav-Led India Didn't Collect Their Winners Trophy? Truth Revealed By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 2:00 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: The Asia Cup 2025 final ended in a dramatic twist not just on the field but also during the post-match ceremony. After India's thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, fans were left stunned when captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team did not step up to collect the winners' trophy.

Presenter Simon Doull confirmed the development at the presentation ceremony, announcing: "I have been informed by the ACC that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation."

Earlier reports suggested that the trophy would be handed over by Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board. However, that plan never materialized. Traditionally, the ACC President presents the trophy to the winners, but the current President is Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

So it's quite obvious that India's stance of avoiding handshakes and public interactions with Pakistan extended beyond players and staff to officials as well. This meant Suryakumar Yadav chose not to appear on stage for the customary handover.

A video went viral on social media, where the Indian players and staff celebrated the win, with SKY hilariously mimicking an invisible trophy.

The decision reflects the political and diplomatic undertones that overshadowed the high-voltage final. Ever since the Pahalgam attack earlier this year and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, India and Pakistan's cricketing rivalry has carried heightened emotions. During this Asia Cup, India avoided handshakes at the toss and the tension even extended into presentation protocols too.

Despite the awkward post-match conclusion, India's players celebrated their record-extending ninth Asia Cup crown in the dressing room. On the field, Tilak Varma's composed 69 not out ensured India chased down 147, while Kuldeep Yadav's 4/30 triggered Pakistan's collapse from 84/0 to 146 all out.

While fans may have missed the traditional trophy lift moment on the podium, the victory's significance was not diminished. India not only secured their maiden T20I Asia Cup title but also defeated Pakistan in all three encounters during the tournament.

The absence of a trophy presentation only underlined how cricket between the two nations continues to be influenced by larger political realities - even on nights of sporting glory.