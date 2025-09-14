Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Qualification Scenario: How can PAK reach next stage after defeat against India?

IND vs PAK: 'We stand by with victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack': Suryakumar Yadav dedicates Pakistan Win to Armed Forces

Cricket IND vs PAK Awards List, Asia Cup 2025: Full List of Award Winners, Player of the Match, Match Stats By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 23:44 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India broke barely a sweat to see off Pakistan yet again as they beat their arch rivals in the Asia Cup 2025 by 7 wickets on Sunday (September 14).

The Indian team, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, registered a thumping win to virtually seal their place in the Super Fours of the competition.

Pakistan's batting struggled to build momentum on a challenging Dubai pitch against a disciplined Indian bowling attack. Pakistan posted a modest total of 127 for 9 in their 20 overs, falling short against India's well-rounded bowling performance.

Sahibzada Farhan was the standout batsman for Pakistan, scoring a patient 40 runs off 44 balls with three impressive sixes. He tried to stabilize the innings amidst the constant pressure from India's bowlers. Fakhar Zaman contributed 17 runs, while Sufiyan Muqeem added a quick 10 towards the end. However, the rest of the batting lineup faltered early, failing to capitalize on starts or accelerate scoring.

The Indian bowling unit, particularly the spinners, was highly effective in breaking partnerships. Kuldeep Yadav was the star, picking up 3 wickets for 18 runs and continuously troubling Pakistani batsmen with his variations. Axar Patel supported well, grabbing 2 wickets while Varun Chakravarthy also had one wicket.

In the run chase, India started in a breakneck fashion. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma both gave India a flying start. Gill scored 10 runs while Abhishek scored 31, as India were in control of the chase for the entirety of the match. Captain Suryakumar Yadava and Tilak Varma steadied the ship and took India towards the chequered flag. Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 47 runs and also scored the winning runs.

Asia Cup 2025 Group A Points Table: Updated Standings after India beat Pakistan

IND vs PAK Awards List: Complete Award Winners of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match 6

Gamechanger of the Match: Axar Patel (USD 3,500)

Super Sixes of the Match: Shaheen Afridi - 4 Sixes (USD 3000)

Player of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav - 3/18 in 4 overs (USD 5000)

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match Stats

India spinners got 6 wickets combined - Kuldeep got 3 wickets, Axar with 2 while Varun got 1 wicket.