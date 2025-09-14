When and Where to Watch Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Hong Kong Open Final Matches on TV and Online?

Cricket IND vs PAK- BCCI's 'Silent' Protest Looms Over India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash in Dubai: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 12:59 [IST]

IND vs PAK: The cricketing fraternity is gearing up for another high-profile India-Pakistan encounter in the Asia Cup 2025, but this edition of the rivalry carries an unusual undertone.

The blockbuster match, scheduled for Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, is set to proceed under a cloud of political tension and subdued enthusiasm, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) noticeably keeping its distance.

As per a report by Dainik Jagran, no senior BCCI office-bearer has travelled to Dubai so far, despite India being the official host of the tournament. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) moved the competition to the UAE owing to escalating political friction between the two neighbours.

This absence of BCCI representation is being viewed as a quiet form of protest, aligned with growing public calls for a symbolic boycott. Social media campaigns urging fans to disengage have only amplified the mood, with many supporters demanding that the board refrain from giving legitimacy to the contest. While Rajeev Shukla may be present in his ACC role, high-ranking officials such as BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and ICC Chairman Jay Shah are expected to stay away.

The approach is a stark departure from earlier this year, when BCCI dignitaries attended an India-Pakistan meeting at the same venue during the Champions Trophy. The contrast highlights the deepening influence of the current political climate, where cricket continues to mirror strained diplomatic relations.

Traditionally celebrated as the sport's biggest spectacle, the fixture has lost some of its shine this time around. Ticket sales have been lukewarm, and online discussions are marked more by resentment than excitement, with several fans even advocating for a broadcast boycott.

On the cricketing front, India still holds the upper hand. A well-balanced squad led by in-form players makes them clear favourites, while Pakistan faces a daunting challenge against a confident Indian side.

Yet, the defining narrative of this clash may not come from the scoreboard. Instead, it could be remembered as one of the most politically sensitive India-Pakistan encounters in years-an iconic rivalry staged without its usual glamour, overshadowed by a silent but powerful message from the BCCI.