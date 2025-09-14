India vs Pakistan: 4 Things you must Know before Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Cricket IND vs PAK Head To Head Record, Stats & Results in Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Match 6
Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025

IND vs PAK Head To Head: Anticipation is high as India and Pakistan prepare to renew their storied rivalry in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14 in Dubai. Matches between these two cricketing giants are among the most eagerly awaited in the sport, yet despite appearing in 15 of the 16 editions since 1984, they have never squared off in a final.

That history gives their upcoming encounter even greater significance, with the result potentially crucial in determining who advances to the next round.

IND vs PAK Head to Head Record in T20Is

India and Pakistan have clashed 13 times in T20I cricket. India has dominated these meetings with 10 wins, while Pakistan has been victorious on only 3 occasions.

IND vs PAK Pitch Report- Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

The early overs with the new ball are likely to offer some swing. Batters who settle in quickly will have the chance to capitalise, while fresh arrivals at the crease may require a few deliveries to adjust to the conditions. Winning the toss will likely prompt the skipper to opt for bowling first.

IND Record At Dubai International Stadium

India have competed in 9 T20Is at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and have won 6 matches. The other three ended in defeats.

PAK Record At Dubai International Stadium

Pakistan, on the other hand have played 31 T20Is at this very venue and have won a total 19 matches, 11 ended in defeats and only one match ended in a stalemate.

IND vs PK Head-To-Head At Dubai International Stadium

India and Pakistan have played a total of three times at this very venue in T20Is. Pakistan hold a narrow edge of 2-1.

Dubai International Stadium Records and Stats in T20Is

Total Matches Played: 112

Matches Won Batting First: 52

Matches Won Batting Second: 59

Matches Won by Toss Winners: 53 (56.99%)

Matches Won by Toss Losers: 40 (43.01%)

Average 1st Innings Total: 139

Highest Team Total: 212/2 - India vs Afghanistan (8 Sept 2022)

Lowest Team Total: 55 - West Indies vs England (23 Oct 2021)

Highest Successful Run Chase: 184/8 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (1 Sept 2022)

Highest Individual Score: 122* - Virat Kohli (India) vs Afghanistan (8 Sept 2022)

Best Bowling Figures: 5/4 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) vs Afghanistan (8 Sept 2022)