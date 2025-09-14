Cricket IND vs PAK Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Predicted Lineups, Team News By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 8:36 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: India (IND) and Pakistan (PAK) are set to clash in Match 6 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

Team India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, has been in dazzling touch in T20 cricket. They began their campaign with a ruthless performance against the UAE, bundling them out for just 57 runs. Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube did most of the damage, sharing seven wickets between them. The chase was a mere formality as India raced to victory in only 4.3 overs, losing just one wicket.

Pakistan also opened their Asia Cup journey on a high, defeating Oman by 93 runs. Batting first, Salman Ali Agha's men put up 160/7, with Mohammad Haris playing a standout knock of 66 from 43 balls. In reply, Oman collapsed for 67, courtesy of impressive bowling spells from Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Faheem Ashraf, who all claimed two wickets each.

IND vs PAK Team News, Injury Update

In UAE conditions, where pitches are generally on the slower side, India appear content relying on just one frontline pacer in Jasprit Bumrah. The presence of Hardik Pandya and, if required, Shivam Dube provides additional seam options, giving the side flexibility. This approach allows them to pack their attack with spin variety-Kuldeep Yadav as the left-arm wrist-spinner, Varun Chakravarthy bringing mystery spin, and Axar Patel playing the role of a restrictive bowler.

Pakistan, too, boast seam-bowling allrounders, which gives them the balance to field a spin-heavy attack, as seen in their tournament opener. However, they might be tempted to recall Haris Rauf to bolster the pace department.

Meanwhile, a minor scare came India's way on the eve of the clash when Shubman Gill injured his hand during a net session and was seen icing it. Fortunately for India, he has recovered and is expected to be fully fit for the big game.

IND vs PAK Key Players

Abhishek Sharma provided India with quick runs against the UAE, smashing 30 off just 16 deliveries. So far in his T20I career, he has accumulated 565 runs in 17 innings, averaging 33.24 with a staggering strike rate of 193.50. If he finds his rhythm early, India could be in for a commanding start.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah remains India's biggest weapon. His spells with the new ball are expected to set the tone, and Pakistan's top order will need to be cautious. Any early breakthroughs for Bumrah could tilt the contest heavily in India's favour.

IND vs PAK Playing 11: India vs Pakistan Predicted Lineups

IND Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

PAK Predicted XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (C), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.