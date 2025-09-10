IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Why Arshdeep Singh Is Not In Playing XI? Why Only One Specialist Pacer?– Explained

IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: How Can India Qualify For Super 4 After 9-Wicket Win Over UAE?

Cricket IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Suryakumar Yadav Withdraw His Appeal After Getting Junaid Siddique Out? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash between India and hosts UAE at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday produced a rare moment of sportsmanship, as Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav withdrew an appeal even after the third umpire had ruled a batter out.

The incident unfolded in the 13th over of UAE's innings, when Shivam Dube bowled a short delivery to Junaid Siddique. The batter attempted a pull shot but failed to connect, immediately gesturing towards the bowler to point out that Dube's towel had slipped off mid-run-up. In that brief distraction, Siddique forgot to ground his bat and wandered out of his crease.

India's wicketkeeper Sanju Samson quickly noticed the lapse and hit the stumps with a direct throw. The third umpire confirmed Siddique was indeed out, and the giant screen flashed "OUT." But in a surprise turn, captain Suryakumar Yadav withdrew the appeal, acknowledging that the batter had been unsettled by the falling towel rather than his own error. The gesture drew applause from the crowd, underlining the spirit of cricket that often defines India's approach to the game.

While the UAE side survived that moment thanks to India's generosity, their innings did not last much longer. The hosts were bowled out for a paltry 57 runs, undone by India's relentless bowling attack. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show, spinning through the middle order with figures of 4 wickets, while Shivam Dube complemented him with 3 scalps. The disciplined Indian bowling ensured that UAE had no breathing space at the crease.

Suryakumar's decision highlighted India's confidence and emphasis on fairness, knowing they had the quality to dominate without capitalizing on such a dismissal.

The match eventually proved one-sided, but the moment involving Siddique and Suryakumar stood out as a reminder of cricket's values, balancing competitiveness with sportsmanship.

India need just 58 runs to score now with a strong batting line-up backing them.