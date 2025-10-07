Cricket IND vs WI 2nd Test: Bumrah Out, Padikkal In? 3 Changes India can make for Delhi Test By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 7:49 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The upcoming second Test between India and the West Indies provides another big opportunity for team India, especially given the context of the first match. India secured a comprehensive victory in the first Test, beating West Indies by an innings and 140 runs at Ahmedabad.

India's dominant win has set high expectations for the second match, scheduled at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Despite the victory, India might look to fine-tune specific strategies to maintain their edge. The 2nd Test starts from October 10 and will be a crucial encounter for the hosts, who would be keen in completing a clean sweep.

On the other hand, West Indies will aim to bounce back and challenge the hosts with adjustments to their approach. India's disciplined bowling, aggressive batting, and strong fielding played a key role, but incorporating a few tactical changes could further enhance their chances.

India vs West Indies Team News for 2nd Test

Given the recent performances and the workload, India could consider resting Jasprit Bumrah to manage his fitness and pace, especially on the Delhi pitch, which offers more spin-friendly conditions. Prasidh Krishna can be tested in Delhi, after his decent outing in the England series.

Instead, including Axar Patel as a spin all-rounder would bolster India's bowling attack, offering an extra option to leverage the turn-friendly pitch. And the Gujarat player can be introduced instead of Washington Sundar, who played the first Test. Apart from that, the Indian team can also give an opportunity to someone like Devdutt Padikkal, who has made a return to the side after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sai Sudharsan, who had a poor outing again in the 1st Test against the West Indies, can be left out, which will facilitate an opportunity for Padikkal.

India Predicted Playing 11 for 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna