Cricket India vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND Women vs AUS Women Match 13 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 15:10 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND Women vs AUS Women LIVE Streaming: India are set to take on Australia in Match 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, scheduled for Sunday (October 12) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

After a bright start to their campaign, the Women in Blue will be eager to bounce back following a narrow defeat against South Africa in their previous fixture. Despite posting 252 on the board, India let the game slip away after having South Africa in deep trouble at 81/5. A composed 70 from Laura Wolvaardt and an unbeaten 84 from Nadine de Klerk turned the tide, handing India a heartbreaking three-wicket loss.

The Indian side has struggled with consistency in the batting department throughout the tournament, facing repeated top-order collapses. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be hoping for a stronger showing with the bat to get their campaign back on track.

Meanwhile, Australia remain unbeaten in the tournament but have their own worries with the bat. In their last outing against Pakistan, the defending champions were reduced to 76/7 before Beth Mooney's sublime century rescued them. Her knock powered Australia to 221, which proved more than enough as they went on to secure a commanding 107-run victory.

With both teams looking to address their batting concerns, the Visakhapatnam clash promises to be a high-stakes battle between two powerhouse sides.

India vs Australia H2H Record

India Women and Australia Women have faced each other 59 times in ODIs.

India have won 11 of those matches, while Australia have emerged victorious in 48.

In their most recent encounter in Delhi in 2025, Australia defeated India by 43 runs.

IND-W vs AUS-W Playing 11

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch IND vs AUS Women's World Cup 2025 Match 13?

India

The India vs Australia Women's World Cup match will telecast on Star Sports network in India from 3 pm IST. The live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky App will telecast the match from 10:30 am BST in the UK on Sunday (October 12).

USA

The IND vs AUS Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast on Willow TV and Willow TV app from 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am ET in the early hours of Sunday (October 12) in USA.

Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports will provide the telecast for India vs Australia match, while Myco, Tamasha app and website will have the live-streaming platform from 2:30 pm PKT.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the India vs Australia match will be shown Live on T-Sports channel in TV, and the live-streaming is available on Toffee app from 3:30 pm local time in Bangladesh on Sunday (October 12).

Australia

Prime Video will show India vs Australia live in Australia from 8 pm ACT on Sunday (October 12).