IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Prediction: Who Will Win India Women vs Pakistan Women Final Match Today?

IND-W vs SA-W Prediction: India Women and South Africa Women will face off in the 2025 Women's World Cup final on November 2 at the Dr. D. Y. Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, with both teams chasing their first-ever ODI World Cup crown.

IND-W vs SA-W
IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup. Photo: ICC Cricket World Cup- X

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Schedule- IND-W vs SA-W

Date: Sunday, November 2

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

India Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

South Africa Captain: Laura Wolvaardt

IND-W vs SA-W Head-to-Head

India and South Africa have faced each other 34 times in Women's ODIs, with India winning 20 matches and South Africa 13, while one game ended with no result. In their most recent encounter at Visakhapatnam in 2025, South Africa emerged victorious by three wickets.

IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup Preview

South Africa Women stormed into the final with a dominant 125-run win over England, powered by captain Laura Wolvaardt's fine innings and Marizanne Kapp's five-wicket haul. They now eye their maiden World Cup crown. India Women joined them after a thrilling semi-final victory against Australia, where Jemimah Rodrigues starred with a match-winning knock. The hosts will aim to lift their first-ever World Cup title on home soil.

IND vs SA Women's World Cup 2025 Prediction: Who will Win India vs South Africa Final Match Today?

The 2025 Women's World Cup final promises a thrilling contest as India Women face South Africa Women in Navi Mumbai, with both sides eyeing their maiden title.

India enter as favourites after an unbeaten run, led by in-form stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana, backed by a sharp bowling attack. South Africa, inspired by Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp, will look to replicate their dominant semi-final win over England.

While the Proteas are strong contenders, India's momentum, balance, and home advantage make them the more likely winners.

Prediction: India Women to lift their first-ever ODI World Cup title.

Story first published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 14:49 [IST]
