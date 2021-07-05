India among 17 countries to bid for 8 ICC tournaments in FTP cycle 2024-2031

Eight men's ODI and T20 events, comprising two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, four ICC Men's T20 World Cups and two ICC Champions Trophies, will be staged in the 2024-2031 cycle.

ICC Members were invited to submit a preliminary technical proposal as a potential host. This included individual country submissions as well as joint proposals.

Initial submissions have been received from Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Malaysia, Namibia, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, UAE, USA and Zimbabwe.

ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: "We are delighted with the response from our Members to hosting ICC men's white-ball events post 2023. This process gives us an opportunity to extend our range of hosts and grow interest in cricket worldwide reaching more fans whilst creating a long-term legacy for the sport.

"Cricket has more than a billion fans around the world and ICC events have a proven track record of bringing significant economic and social benefits for host counties. These events provide hosts with a wonderful opportunity to work closely with local communities to grow the game whilst supporting economic and social development public policy goals.

"We will now move forward to the second phase of the process where Members will provide a more detailed proposal before the ICC Board takes decisions on our future hosts later this year," he concluded.

The hosting of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, the ICC women's and under-19 events in the new cycle will be determined in a separate process that will get underway later this year. The WTC 2021-23 cycle will be kicked off with the Test series between India and England.