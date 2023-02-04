India and the 50 ODI Venues: Complete List of Stadiums, Total Number of Matches, Details

With the revolutionary arrival of IPL, the game has taken loftier wings in the country. But international cricket still is the biggest commodity.

Watching the national heroes either in the White or Blue still attracts the biggest number of spectators to the ground. And recently, Indian cricket reached a unique landmark. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium in Raipur, which hosted an ODI match between India and New Zealand, became India's 50th ODI venue, which is by far the biggest number of stadiums hosting an ODI match in a particular country.

There have been numerous iconic grounds in India which have given some memorable moments throughout the years. From the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to Wankhede in Mumbai - the country possesses some world-class stadiums whose names are entangled with the history of the game.

India played their very first ODI in the country against England in 1981. The Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Stadium (now known as Narendra Modi Stadium) in Ahmedabad hosted the match and the home team started off with a victory on their own soil.

Today we shall take a look at the complete list of the 50 ODI venues in India-

Complete List of ODI Stadiums in India:

Serial Stadium City Capacity Number of ODIs Hosted 1. Eden Gardens Kolkata 66,000 31 2. M.A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai 33,500 22 3. Arun Jaitley Stadium New Delhi 55,000 25 4. Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 33,108 22 5. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 40,000 26 6. Brabourne Stadium Mumbai 20,000 9 7. Green Park Stadium Kanpur 39,000 15 8. Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur 23,185 19 9. Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 132,000 26 10. Barabati Stadium Cuttack 45,000 19 11. IS Bindra Stadium Mohali 26,000 25 12. Dr. Y.S.R.R. Intl. Cricket Stadium Vizag 25,000 10 13. Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium Hyderabad 55,000 7 14. Holkar Stadium Indore 30,000 6 15. Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Nagpur 45,000 9 16. MCA Stadium Pune 37,406 7 17. Saurashtra CA Stadium Rajkot 28,000 3 18. JSCA Intl. Cricket Stadium Ranchi 50,000 5 19. HPCA Stadium Dharamshala 25,000 4 20. Assam Cricket Association Stadium Guwahati 40,000 3 21. Indira Priyadarshini Stadium Vizag 25,000 5 22. Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium Hyderabad 25,000 14 23. VCA Ground Nagpur 40,000 14 24. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium Ahmedabad 50,000 1 25. Gandhi Stadium Jalandhar 16,000 3 26. Gandhi Sports Complex Ground Amritsar 16,000 2 27. Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium Srinagar 2 28. Moti Bagh Stadium Vadodara 18,000 3 29. Nehru Stadium Indore 25,000 9 30. Keenan Stadium Jamshedpur 19,000 10 31. Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground Greater Noida 8,000 5 32. Greenfield International Stadium Trivandrum 55,000 2 33. Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium Dehradun 25,000 5 34. Ekana Stadium Lucknow 50,000 4 35. Nehru Stadium Guwahati 25,000 14 36. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Delhi 60,000 2 37. Kerala University Stadium Trivandrum 20,000 2 38. Nehru Stadium Pune 25,000 11 39. Sector 16 Stadium Chandigarh 30,000 5 40. Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground Rajkot 15,000 12 41. Nahar Singh Stadium Faridabad 25,000 8 42. Captain Roop Singh Stadium Gwalior 18,000 12 43. Fatorda Stadium Margao 19,000 7 44. K.D. Singh Babu Stadium Lucknow 25,000 1 45. Moin-ul-Haq Stadium Patna 25,000 3 46. IPCL Ground Vadodara 20,000 10 47. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Kochi 65,000 9 48. Barkatullah Khan Stadium Jodhpur 30,000 2 49. Indira Gandhi Stadium Vijaywada 25,000 1 50. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Intl. Cricket Stadium Raipur 65,000 1