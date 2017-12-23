India announce 17-man squad for ODIs against SA. Shami returns

Bengaluru, December 23: India on Saturday (December 24) announced a 17-man squad for the one-day series against South Africa next year.

Chief selector MSK Prasad announced the India team in Mumbai and the squad will be led by Virat Kohli.

Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur, middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, paceman Mohammad Shami returned to the squad that offered no major surprises.

The notable omission from the squad was that of KL Rahul, who made a blistering fifty in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Indore on Friday (December 22).

Senior spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja too found themselves out of favour as the selectors went with three frontline spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

Shami made a return to the limited over set up after a gap of nearly four months. His last one-dayer was in September in Bengaluru against Australia. Young paceman from Mumbai Shardul Thakur too found a place for some good efforts in the domestic circuit.

India will play South Africa in six one-day matches apart from three Tests and T20Is.

The squad: Virat Kohli (captain), MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer. Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.