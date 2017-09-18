India, Australia arrive in Kolkata for second ODI

Kolkata, September 18: Virat Kohli's India and Steve Smith's Australia arrived here amidst high security on Monday (September 18) for their second ODI to be played at the Eden Gardens on Thursday (September 21).

"Around 17,000 tickets are still to be sold. There are still more than three days to go and we expect around 12,000 to 17,000 tickets to be sold if the weather holds on," a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) official said.

The colossal Eden Gardens has a capacity of 66,349. The eastern metropolis experienced heavy rainfall on Monday and chances of a downpour cannot be ruled out on Thursday either.

On Sunday, India rode on Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance to thrash Australia in a rain-truncated opener of the five-match ODI series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After guiding India to safety with a career-best 83 off 66 balls, the 23-year-old Pandya starred with the ball, picking the key wickets of Australia skipper Steve Smith (1) and Travis Head (5) to enable the hosts go 1-0 up in the series.

Replying to India's 281/7, the Aussies were chasing a revised target of 164 from 21 overs via the Duckworth-Lewis method after a spell of heavy showers shortened play.