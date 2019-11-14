India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Shami leads hosts dominate timid Tigers in Indore

Mohammed Shami took 3-27 as the Tigers - sorely missing Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal - collapsed from 99-3 to 150 all out in Indore on Thursday after winning the toss.

Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two wickets apiece for an India side with a 100 per cent record in the ICC World Test Championship.

The top-ranked nation - so dominant on home soil - were 86-1 at stumps on a one-sided day, with Mayank Agarwal (37 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (43no) closing in on half-centuries after Rohit failed.

New captain Mominul Haque must have been questioning his decision to bat first when the Tigers were reduced to 12-2, with Shadman Islam edging Ishant (2-20) behind after Umesh (2-47) removed Imrul Kayes.

Shami got one to shape away and strike Mohammad Mithun in front and matters could have become even worse for Bangladesh but for some shoddy work in the slips.

Mushfiqur was put down by Virat Kohli on three and Ajinkya Rahane with 14 to his name, capitalising by striking for a straight six, then dispatching the next ball for four.

Ashwin (2-43) ended a fourth-wicket stand of 68 when Mominul (37) was cleaned up without offering a shot and the spinner also bowled Mahmudullah after he was spilled by Rahane.

The skilful Shami generated more sharp swing to uproot Mushfiqur's off stump and the tourists lost their last five wickets for only 10 runs after he departed for 43.

Shami claimed two wickets in as many balls just before tea, Mehidy Hasan failing to review an lbw decision when the ball was missing leg, and Ishant struck from the first delivery of the evening session as Bangladesh folded.

Abu Jayed snared Rohit caught behind for only six, but Pujara and Agarwal were untroubled in an unbroken stand of 72 as spinner Taijul Islam allowed the runs to flow a little too easily.