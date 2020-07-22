India doesn't have all-rounder? - Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan share banter on social media

After England's series-levelling win, Pathan took to social media to say the Indian team could become an unbeatable side with an all-rounder like Stokes, who scored a patient 176 in the first innings and followed with a quickfire 78 in the second. Stokes, who was also the man of the match in the second Test, picked up three wickets.

"Indian cricket will be unbeatable anywhere in the world if they have a match winning all-rounder like Ben Stokes," Pathan said in a tweet on Tuesday (July 21).

Are you saying we don’t have a all-rounder who’s a match winner 😜? — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 21, 2020

Follow-up to the tweet, both Yuvraj and Irfan, who retired from all forms of cricket, shared a banter moment on Twitter.

In response to Irfan's tweet, Yuvraj, a retired all-rounder, cheekily said:"Are you saying we don't have a all-rounder who's a match winner?"

Later, Irfan replied: "Bro Yuvraj Singh has retired." To which Yuvraj responded "by the way you were no less" referring to the Baroda man's ability with bat and ball.

"I knew that was coming ! Waise aap bhi kuch kam nahi they !," Yuvraj replied.

Irfan concluded the banter moment by tweeting: "You know me too well brother;)"

😂You know me too well brother;) 👊 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 21, 2020

Yuvraj and Irfan announced their retirment from all forms of cricket in June 2019 and January 2020 respectively.

Irfan, who won the inaugural T20 World Cup with India in 2007, represented the senior national team in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, picking up 301 international wickets and scoring more than 2500 runs across all 3 formats of the game.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj, who played a key role in 2011 World Cup win, featured in 40 Test, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is, scoring 11,778 runs and picking up 159 wickets across all 3 formats.