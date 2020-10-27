Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India in Australia: Throw-down specialist Raghu tests positive for Covid 19, misses flight to Dubai

By
India team throw-down specialist Raghu tests positive for Covid 19
India team throw-down specialist Raghu tests positive for Covid 19

Dubai, October 27: Throwdown specialist Raghu had to skip travelling to the UAE with the rest of the support staff as he is down with coronavirus, but the team management isn't too worried as the cricketers are currently busy playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Speaking to ANI, sources in the team management said apart from Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, the rest of the players are busy playing in the IPL.

"He tested positive so he couldn't travel with the rest of the support staff, but it isn't such a big concern as only Pujara and Vihari are currently not part of the IPL and the rest of the boys are busy playing in the league," the source said.

The selectors had announced India squads on Monday and while there weren't any major surprises, Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma have been kept under observation as they have injury concerns.

KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, and Mohammad Siraj have been included in India 18-member squad for the Test series. In the T20I squad, the likes of Sanju Samson and Varun Chakravarthy have made their entry while Shubman Gill and Manish Pandey have made their foray into the ODI squad.

The selection committee has also said that four additional bowlers -- Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel, and T Natarajan will be travelling with the Indian contingent for the tour. India and Australia will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against each other.

The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship. India and Australia are currently at the number one and two spots in the World Test Championship standings.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Gambhir all praise for Dhawan
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 47 October 27 2020, 07:30 PM
Hyderabad
Delhi
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 16:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More