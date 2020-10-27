India in Australia: Throw-down specialist Raghu tests positive for Covid 19, misses flight to Dubai

Speaking to ANI, sources in the team management said apart from Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, the rest of the players are busy playing in the IPL.

"He tested positive so he couldn't travel with the rest of the support staff, but it isn't such a big concern as only Pujara and Vihari are currently not part of the IPL and the rest of the boys are busy playing in the league," the source said.

The selectors had announced India squads on Monday and while there weren't any major surprises, Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma have been kept under observation as they have injury concerns.

KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, and Mohammad Siraj have been included in India 18-member squad for the Test series. In the T20I squad, the likes of Sanju Samson and Varun Chakravarthy have made their entry while Shubman Gill and Manish Pandey have made their foray into the ODI squad.

The selection committee has also said that four additional bowlers -- Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel, and T Natarajan will be travelling with the Indian contingent for the tour. India and Australia will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against each other.

The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship. India and Australia are currently at the number one and two spots in the World Test Championship standings.