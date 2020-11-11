India in Australia: Virat Kohli-led Indian team departs for Aus

After Mumbai Indians won the tournament for a record fifth time, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, his teammates and coach Ravi Shastri departed for Australia on Wednesday.

India vs Australia: Complete schedule of Test, ODI, T20I series, India timing, Live telecast, Live streaming



India’s tour of Australia will see the two sides play a three-match ODI series, three-match T20 series and four Test. The test series will be a part of the Test Championship, with the winner inching closer to the final, which is expected to be played at the Lords in June 2021.

While India is currently placed on top of the points table in the Test Championship, Australia are placed a rung below the Men in Blues, at second place.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be available for only the first Test match as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

The India-Australia series will get underway with the first ODI, set to be held on November 27. The T20 series will get underway on December 4 in Canberra. The first Test match will be held from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval.