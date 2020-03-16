India is dying to work with Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar

The 44-year-old, who once worked as a broadcaster and commentator in India, now runs his YouTube Channel and gives his analysis on international cricket, with India and Pakistan being the most scrutinised teams.

The former cricketer is also known for speaking his mind on the geopolitical issues surrounding the neighbouring countries and often draws the ire of social media for harsh comments.

The Rawalpindi Express, he's fondly called, has in a chat show claimed that the relations between India and Pakistan might be estranged but the Indians are dying to work with their neighbours as New Delhi's path of progress goes through Pakistan.

"India is a great place, the people are amazing. Never did I feel that they want any animosity or any type of war with Pakistan. But, when I went to their TVs etc. it feels as if war will happen tomorrow. I have travelled extensively across India, have seen the country very closely, I can say today, India is dying to work with Pakistan. India's path of progress goes through Pakistan, I am convinced," Akhtar said during a chat show in Pakistan.

Akhtar also went on to add that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take a toll owing to the coronavirus pandemic and India will incur heavy loss.

"I hope India does not incur this loss and I hope they prosper, but it is all happening which is unfortunate," he went on to add.

IPL was scheduled to kick-off on March 29 but due to the coronavirus scare the league has been postponed till April 15 and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has hinted that this year's tournament will be a curtailed one.

Akhtar had earlier expressed his disappointment after the global outbreak of coronavirus impacted sporting events worldwide including the shortening of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"The biggest reason for anger is PSL... Cricket returned to Pakistan after so many years, the PSL was happening in our country for the first time now even that is at risk. The foreign players are leaving, it will take place behind closed doors," said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

He even expressed his anger on those who ate bats' meat, which is the cause of the spread of the deadly disease to the humans and has now become a pandemic.

"I don't understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe... I'm talking about the Chinese people. They have put the world at stake. I really don't understand how can you eat bats, dogs, and cats. I'm really angry.