Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India ODI squad against West Indies: Selectors to ponder over Dhoni's cover, Kohli's workload

By
India ODI squad against West Indies: Selectors to ponder over Dhonis cover, Kohlis workload

Hyderabad, Oct 10: Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant might get picked up for the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's poor batting form might force selectors to include the Delhi cricketer.

The selectors will pick up India's limited-overs squad against Windies on Thursday (October 11) however, its still not clear if the squad will be announced for the first three games or the entire series, which comprises five ODIs and three T20 Internationals, starting October 21.

Dhoni to play Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Since his debut Test hundred at the Oval followed by a stroke-filled 92 in Rajkot, calls for the 20-year-old Pant's inclusion have only grown louder.

It's still unclear whether skipper Virat Kohli is picked up for the squad or Rohit Sharma - who led India to Asia Cup triumph in Dubai - would be asked to lead the side. Kohli's performance against West Indies in the first Test hinted that the Run Machine is perfectly fit and he might not be inclined to take any further rest.

However, the primary bone of contention will be whether the selectors and the team management will at least agree on having a cover batsman for Dhoni, whose wicketkeeping remains sharp but batting form has been on the slide.

"We all know that Dhoni will play till the World Cup but there is no harm in grooming Pant, who could be a terrific No.6 or 7 batsman, who has the ability to finish games," a senior BCCI official privy to selection matters told PTI.

While Dinesh Karthik is already there, his consistency and inability to finish matches at crucial junctures will keep the team management worried. There are a few other permutations that the selectors might consider.

Kedar Jadhav's dodgy hamstring will rule him out of the limited-overs leg which opens up one potential middle-order batting slot. Ambati Rayudu, after a good Asia Cup performance, will retain his place even if Kohli decides to play.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are set to come back after a much-needed break during the ongoing Test series. Ravindra Jadeja is also expected to make it after his lion-hearted show as Axar Patel's replacement. The axe might just fall on Manish Pandey, who has had a poor run of late since getting a chance against Afghanistan.

(With inputs from PTI)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 12:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue