India Is Not Bound To Shake Hands, There Is No Law! BCCI On 'No Handshake' Stance: Report

Cricket India player Snubbed from Asia Cup 2025 Squad wins ICC Player of the Month Award By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 15:28 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for August 2025 in recognition of his stunning match-winning performance in the deciding Test against England at The Oval.

Interestingly, the Hyderabad pacer is not part of India's ongoing Asia Cup 2025 squad, but his exploits in red-ball cricket last month ensured he edged past fellow nominees Matt Henry of New Zealand and Jayden Seales of the West Indies.

Siraj delivered a career-defining spell on the dramatic final morning of the fifth Test, taking three key wickets that sealed India's nerve-wracking six-run win. His all-round brilliance across the match brought him nine wickets, returning four for 86 in the first innings and five for 104 in the second. The victory allowed India to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2, capping a memorable contest under high-pressure conditions.

The India pacer ended up with 23 wickets in the England Test series, and is set to play a crucial role in the upcoming series against West Indies and South Africa as well.

Reflecting on the award, Siraj credited his team and the support group for helping him rise to the occasion.

Mohammed Siraj said: "It is a special honour to be named ICC Player of the Month. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was a memorable series, and it was one of the most intense contests I have been part of.

"I am proud that I could contribute with some important spells, especially in the decisive moments. Bowling against a top batting line-up in their home conditions was challenging, but it also brought out the best in me.

"This award belongs as much to my teammates and the support staff as it does to me, because their constant encouragement and belief kept me going. I will continue to work hard and give my best every time I wear the India jersey," he concluded.