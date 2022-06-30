India Playing 11 for 5th Test vs England (Predicted): Focus on Rohit Sharma, Vihari, Ashwin

1. India squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Mayank Agarwal.
2. India’s Test record at Birmingham
India have played 7 Tests against England at Edgbaston and lost 6 of them while drawing 1 match. So, India will have to play out of their skin to beat the home side here.
3 India’s recent form in Test
India have played 2 Test series in 2022 — against South Africa away from home and faced Sri Lanka at home. India lost to SA 1-2 while beat SL hollow 2-0. So, in the last 5 Tests, India have a 3-2 win record. On the other hand, England under Ben Stokes hammered New Zealand 3-0 in their last series.
4 India Playing 11 (Predicted)
Openers: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Cheteshwar Pujara.
Middle-order: 3. Hanuma Vihari, 4. Virat Kohli, 5. Shreyas Iyer.
Wicketkeeper: 6. Rishabh Pant
All-rounder: 7. Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Mohammed Shami, 10. Mohammad Siraj / R Ashwin, 11 Jasprit Bumrah (Captain).