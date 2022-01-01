India Predicted Playing 11 For 2nd Test vs South Africa: Focus on Pujara at Johannesburg

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after defeating South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

It was a historic triumph for India as it was the first they, in fact any Asian team, registered a Test win at the Centurion. It was also South Africa’s 4th defeat at the venue in 27 matches.

India came up with a wholesome effort in the first Test as vice-captain KL Rahul made a hundred while bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin produced superb spells to rattle the Proteas batsmen.

In awe of India team

The Indian team has not only won praise from former Indian cricketers but South African cricketing legends have also appreciated their performance.

Former South African pace bowler Dale Steyn is all praise for Virat Kohli and company for the way they have played over the years.

"Well done India. Over the last few tours to SA they've been more and more impressive. Winning away from home is what makes a world-class team, that's what they currently doing. Congratulations,” tweeted former South African pacer Dale Steyn.

Dale Steyn was a part of the South African team when India toured in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. Except in 2010, India lost all the Test series in the 'Rainbow Nation'.

It is also the first time since 2006 that India have started the Test series with a win and taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Dale Steyn, who has 439 Test wickets to his name, is all praise for Indian pacers like Mohammed Shami, who bagged five wickets in the first innings and three in the second innings, as well as Jasprit Bumrah, who was also exceptional bagging two and three wickets respectively in the first and second innings.

"Bumrah and Shami have been amazing for a while now, big keys for them, they bowl attacking lines & lengths (constantly) and move the ball very LATE. Day 1 vs Day 3/4/5 is a massive difference, deck speeds up and things happen way faster. They were smart and used conditions well." replied Dale Steyn on Twitter when asked about Indian pacers Bumrah and Shami.

"Bumrah has a unique action that does make him tricky to face, good pace too! Shami has a great wrist & always threatens the outside & inside edge with that wonderful seam. MOST importantly, they experienced & NOW know how to take wickets! Can't teach that. " said Dale Steyn on Twitter.

Will India change Playing 11?

It is unlikely that India will tinker with their playing 11 for the Johannesburg Test unless some niggles. Yes, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have not really fired and India also have the option of bringing in Shreyas Iyer, who made a hundred on debut.

But for the the time being, the senior batsmen will get one more chance to bag some runs.

India possible playing 11 for the 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.