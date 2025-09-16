India set to get new Sponsors after Asia Cup 2025? How much will BCCI earn every match?

Sports Bulletin For September 16: From ICC Rejecting PCB's Request To Remove Andy Pycroft To Apollo Tyres To Become India Kit Sponsor

Updated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

India, currently rollicking in the Asia Cup 2025, has been playing without a jersey sponsor in the continental competition.

After the India government announced a ban on betting and fantasy apps, India's last sponsors Dream11 pulled out of the deal, thus leaving India without a sponsor in the series.

But the Indian team is set to get its next jersey sponsor soon, which is likely to start from the West Indies Test series.

Apollo Tyres has become the new jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team, securing the contract through 2027 after Dream11 discontinued its sponsorship. Dream11 ended its association with Team India following the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, by the Indian Parliament. This new legislation bans real-money gaming platforms like Dream11, preventing such companies from continuing sponsorship deals with cricket teams.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the termination of Dream11's sponsorship was due to compliance requirements with this ban, and the partnership officially ended ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Dream11's contract, signed in 2023 and valued at about ₹358 crore (around $44 million), was terminated nearly a year early, but the company did not face penalties due to a clause in the contract protecting it in case of regulatory changes affecting its business.

How much will Apollo Tyres play BCCI for Sponsorship?

The BCCI has also clarified that it will not enter into future partnerships with companies involved in real money gaming or related sectors. The sudden end of Dream11's sponsorship led the BCCI to urgently float a new tender, which was won by Apollo Tyres. The new sponsor deal is reportedly worth about Rs 4.5 crore per match, marking a significant commercial partnership running through 2027.

The Indian team will be up against West Indies in a two-match Test series, followed by a limited overs series against Australia. The Indian team will end the 2025 calendar year at home with Test and limited overs series against South Africa.