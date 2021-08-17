India spurred on by verbal volleys as Kohli calls Lord's win a special one

The Men in Blue eventually got the job done in 51.5 overs with pacers producing a high quality show to dismiss England for 120 in a match that saw a lot happening both on and off the pitch.

"Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in. The pitch didn't offer much in the first three days. First day was the most challenging," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure - Jasprit and Shami were outstanding. We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs. The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us," Kohli, who had sledged Ollie Robinson during the fag end of the second innings, said.

India set England a 272 run target following an 89-run stand between tail-enders Bumrah and Shami. The duo's special was applauded by the entire team which came down from the dressing room to welcome them.

"Putting their hand up was something we were really proud of and we wanted to let them know (standing ovation for Bumrah-Shami). Batting coach has worked really hard with the boys.

"They've the desire in them to do well for the team. We know how priceless those runs are. The belief (from lower-order) was missing for a while but now it's back," said Kohli.

It was India's third Test win at Lord's after 1986 ans 2014 and the first under Kohli, who called it a special one.

"Have been a part of the winning Test last time under MS (Dhoni). That was pretty special. But this one, to get a result in 60 overs is quite special. And especially with someone like Siraj playing for the first time at Lord's and he bowled superbly.

"We decided 60 is our mark. Crucial breakthroughs with the new ball was the right start for us. Very happy with the support (crowd) we got," he added.

Both the teams get a well-deserved break of nine days, before they assemble at Headingley, Leeds, for the third of the five-Test rubber which begins on August 25.

There is not much of a break after that as back-to-back Test matches will follow at the Kia Oval in London (September 2 to 6) and Old Trafford, Manchester (September 10-14).

India are eyeing their first Test series win in the Old Blighty since 2007.

They have lost three successive series since then, two under Dhoni and the last one under Kohli and will be hoping to set the record straight this time.