Cricket Asia Cup 2025 India Squad Announcement Live Streaming: When and How to Watch Team Selection? Who will be present?

The Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025 will be announced on Tuesday (August 19) at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Along with the chief of selectors Ajit Agarkar, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be part of the selection meeting.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be staged in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 26, and this year's tournament carries added weight as it sets the stage for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

For India, the campaign kicks off with a Group A clash against the UAE on September 10, followed by several marquee encounters, including a meeting with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14.

The official announcement of India's 15-member squad is scheduled for August 19 in Mumbai, where the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, will unveil the lineup. Suryakumar has already been confirmed as captain, with Shubman Gill tipped to take up a leadership role, possibly as the vice-captain.

The selectors are expected to prioritize a balanced squad featuring explosive batting options at the top, dependable finishers in the middle, and a multi-dimensional bowling unit combining pace firepower with effective spin resources. The chosen squad will aim not only to defend India's dominance at the Asia Cup but also to build momentum heading into next year's World Cup.

India Squad Announcement Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection?

The India Squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2025 is set to be telecast on Star Sports network. Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 will provide the broadcast of the squad announcement from 2 pm IST on Tuesday (August 19). The Indian fans can also watch the process via Jio Hotstar app for free from the aforementioned time.

Along with the Asia Cup 2025 squad, the Women's team for the Women's World Cup will also be announced.

Who will be Present?

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be present for the selection. On Star Sports, former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar will be present along with former India player Aakash Chopra as experts.