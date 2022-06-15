India Squad for Ireland T20I series (Predicted): These 5 Players Can Make A Return

1 Virat Kohli

The former Indian captain had given a break after the IPL 2022 and was not part of India’s series against South Africa. Everyone was of the opinion that Kohli should be given a break to regain his mind space and restart his journey for big runs, in which he had faltered for a while now. Perhaps, the break would have freed him up a bit and Ireland is not a strong opponent and the easy atmosphere would be a right place for him to make a comeback to top flight cricket.

2 Rohit Sharma

The India captain too was accorded a break after the IPL 2022. It was a tough tournament for him as Mumbai Indians failed to reach the knockout stages and Rohit himself could not even make a fifty in the whole tournament. So, this break and some family time might have given him a space to relax and the regular skipper can resume his duty at the shortest format. He will also be in England for the one-off Test.

3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson had a sizzling IPL 2022 — as a captain and batsman. Sanju had led Rajasthan Royals to the IPL final and also was among the top run-getters in the tournament. There was a cry for to include him in the squad for the home series against South Africa but could not find a space as the selectors went for the tried and tested. But for the Ireland series, it is possible that Sanju will find a place in the squad as the mandarins will be eager to see him in action in the run up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

4 Rahul Tripathi

Tripathi was quite impressive for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 scoring over 400 runs in 14 matches, one of the few bright beacons in an otherwise gloomy season. But more than the runs, the impact he made with those runs was impressive, a strike rate of 158. Tripathi often gave that impetus to the SRH innings and there was a demand to draft him in to the India squad for the SA series at home. But with selectors sticking to experienced names, Tripathi did not make the cut. The bigwigs just might give him a run in series against Ireland as the Indian middle-order has not exactly fired against SA in the series so far.

5 T Natarajan

Among the storm kicked up by the likes of Umran Malik, his team-mate at SRH T Natarajan took a back seat. Natarajan took 18 wickets from 11 matches and though his economy rate stood at 9.4, the pacer can bring that extra dimension to the attack — left-arm pace. India will require a breakaway as right now their pace attack looks a bit one-dimensional as bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel etc are in the same mould.