India Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 (Predicted): Focus On Spinners, Fitness of Bumrah, Harshal

1. India squad for T20 World Cup

Squad 1 (Predicted): 1. Rohit Sharma (captain), 2. KL Rahul, 3. Virat Kohli, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Rishabh Pant, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7. R Ashwin, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Harshal Patel, 10. Jasprit Bumrah, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal, 12. Dinesh Karthik, 13. Deepak Chahar, 14. Axar Patel, 15. Deepak Hooda.

2. India squad for T20 World Cup

Squad 2 (predicted): 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. KL Rahul, 3. Virat Kohli, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Rishabh Pant, 6. Hardik Pandya, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Harshal Patel, 9. Deepak Chahar, 10. Jasprit Bumrah, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal, 12. Dinesh Karthik, 13. Mohammad Shami, 14. Ravi Bishnoi, 15. Sanju Samson.

3 India squad selection: Talking points

India will be eager to land a second T20 World Cup after their triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007. In the last few series, India have been trying different combinations and players in their effort to fix a settled 15 for the big event to be held in Australia next month.

However, India still have not zeroed on certain positions and that will come up for debate when the selectors sit together with team management to pick India squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.

The fitness of Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, though he had replaced Avesh Khan in the Asia Cup 2022 squad, and Harshal Patel will come for close scrutiny in the meeting. India felt the absence of the trio in the Asia Cup held in UAE, as they failed to cross the line in two closely contested matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4, thus failing to enter the final.

There could be 3 spinners but R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi will compete for those places. All three have had their moments in the Asia Cup 2022 and the selectors will look into opposition team composition and Australian conditions before arriving at a decision.

Points like Ashwin’s proficiency against left-handers, and Bishnoi’s usefulness as fielder and Axar’s increasing prowess with the bat as well etc will be pondered over.

4 India’s schedule at T20 World Cup 2022

October 23: India vs Pakistan, MCG, 1.30 PM IST

October 27: India vs A2, SCG, 12.30 PM IST

October 30: India vs SA, Perth, 4.30 PM IST

Nov 2: India vs Bangladesh, Adelaide, 1.30 PM IST

Nov 6: India vs B1, MCG, 1.30 PM IST