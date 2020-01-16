Cricket
India's "Superfan" Charulata Patel no more; BCCI, ICC offer condolences

By Pti
Charulata Patel passed away on Monday (January 13) (Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)
Bengaluru, January 16: Charulata Patel, the octogenarian "Superfan" of the Indian cricket team whose exuberant support prompted skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to seek her blessings during the World Cup in England, is no more.

Patel, 87, passed away on Monday (January 13), a post on her official Instagram page, 'Cricket Daadi', stated.

"With a heavy heart, I inform you that our beautiful grandmother took her last breath on January 13th at 5:30 pm," the post read.

"She was such a cute little lady, it is true that small things come in small packages. Our dadi was a pleasure, it was / is really exceptional. It was our world. I want to thank you all for making you feel special last year. She loved the attention."

BCCI took to twitter to offer condolences.

"#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace," it posted.

Meanwhile, ICC also posted their condolences via Twitter.

The wheelchair-bound Patel came to limelight when she was seen cheering for India by blowing a vuvuzela during a World Cup game against Bangladesh on July 2 last year in Birmingham.

Her enthusiasm prompted Kohli and Sharma to personally thank Patel. They showed their gratitude by seeking her blessings after India's win.

Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 15:09 [IST]
