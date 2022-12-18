India players enjoy Argentina vs France in hotel room after huge win over Bangladesh

And the World Cup fever has caught the Indian cricketers as well, who were captured watching the final game between Argentina and France from their hotel rooms.

India won the first test against Bangladesh earlier, taking a 1-0 lead in the test series.

After the match, India's stand-in captain KL Rahul was asked about the team's football World Cup plans in the press conference. And his reply floored the attending journalists in the press conference.

"Whichever team we were supporting are all out already," Rahul said on being asked if the team was split ahead of the World Cup final.

"There were few Brazil fans, there were few England fans. So, I don't really know who is an Argentina or France supporter, so we'll just enjoy the game. We're watching the game together, and we'll have a good meal," he added.

"Like I said five days after a game is really tiring, so enjoy tonight, watch the game. Final of the World Cup, we all love football. Most of you have seen we're always playing football for warmups, even back in the room.

"FIFA was big early on but the boys have relaxed a bit, there are other priorities, so it'll be interesting to watch the game today. We will be divided a little bit, that's what makes watching sports fun," Rahul concluded.

Indian team watching fifa World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/pOpR1BUfRr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 18, 2022

And now he has been captured watching the game with his teammates at the hotel. Argentina are on the way to win their third World Cup as they lead 2-0 at half time at the time of this write-up.

Indian cricketers are fond of football. From the MS Dhoni era, football is a regular regime in the team India training sessions. They play the game even on optional training days and have also played in a couple of charity matches.

Apart from that, cricketers are also avid followers of video games, and FIFA video games are often at the top of their bucket lists. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and others all do follow the club football quite regularly.

MS Dhoni is a Manchester United fan, while Virat Kohli has huge admiration for Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo. KL Rahul is an Arsenal supporter.