India tour of Australia: Ishant Sharma will be fit for Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide, NCA hints

New Delhi, October 26: In what could be termed as a major positive for India captain Virat Kohli, senior India pacer Ishant Sharma is likely to be fit for the first Test between India and Australia. The Delhi Capitals speedster was ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2020.
A statement from the franchise said, "Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will, unfortunately, rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes Ishant a speedy recovery."
India vs Australia 2020-21 series: Full schedule of Tests, ODIs, T20Is, Venues, Details of Pink Ball Test
The pacer is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. According to an ESPNcricnfo report the NCA, headed by former India captain Rahul Dravid, noted in a letter to the BCCI that the Delhi pacer, subject to his rehab going well, is expected to start bowling from November 18.
The Virat Kohli-led Indian side will begin its defence of the prestigious Border Gavaskar Trophy from December 17 at Adelaide Oval. The match between the two sides is going to be a Day/Night affair i.e. Pink Ball Test. Team India will play four Tests against Australia and look to defend their title.
Ishant has played 97 Tests for India and picked up 297 wickets in the red-ball cricket. The right-arm speedster would be aiming 300 Test wickets and enter the elite club.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.