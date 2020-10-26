India tour of Australia: Ishant Sharma will be fit for Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide, NCA hints

A statement from the franchise said, "Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will, unfortunately, rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes Ishant a speedy recovery."

The pacer is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. According to an ESPNcricnfo report the NCA, headed by former India captain Rahul Dravid, noted in a letter to the BCCI that the Delhi pacer, subject to his rehab going well, is expected to start bowling from November 18.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side will begin its defence of the prestigious Border Gavaskar Trophy from December 17 at Adelaide Oval. The match between the two sides is going to be a Day/Night affair i.e. Pink Ball Test. Team India will play four Tests against Australia and look to defend their title.

Ishant has played 97 Tests for India and picked up 297 wickets in the red-ball cricket. The right-arm speedster would be aiming 300 Test wickets and enter the elite club.