India tour of Australia: Tim Paine reveals his choice of openers

Youngster Will Pucovski forced his way into the Australian Test squad by scoring truckload of runs, including consecutive double centuries in the Marsh Sheffield Shield. putting pressure on incumbent Joe Burns, who has been struggling for runs.

Despite that wicketkeeper-batsman Paine, who leads Australia in the longer format, hinted that Pucovski may have to wait for his much-awaited Test debut and dropped hints that Burns may continue his opening partnership with Warner.

Pucovski, Green push for Australia Test places – but will youth have to wait?

"Burnsy had a really good summer for us last year with David Warner, their partnership and relationship is a really important one for our team," Paine was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press.

Many former players, including ex-captain Mark Taylor, Ian Chappell, Michael Clarke and Kim Hughes have called for Pucovski to debut at Adelaide Oval in light of his sparkling form and the struggles of Burns.

Chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns and coach Justin Langer have also indicated that Burns is unlikely to be left out of the Test team.

Mark Taylor backs Will Pucovski to open innings

However Paine reposed his faith in the Burns-Warner pairing.

"They got us off to a number of good starts last year. Burnsy hasn't been in the form that he would like or scored the runs he would like. But we know he does a good job.

"He averages close to 40 in Test cricket for Australia, which's a great effort opening the batting, and I expect him to start this summer," he added.

Adelaide COVID-19 outbreak: Tim Paine in self-isolation, but CA says 1st Test on

Following a fresh wave of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Adeliade, Paine, along with some of his team-mates have gone into self-isolation.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Adelaide has prompted other states like Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory to close their borders with South Australia.

But Cricket Australia asserted that the first pink-ball day/night Test against India to be held at Adelaide from December 17 will go ahead as schedule.