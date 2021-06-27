India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Highlights of Rahul Dravid, Shikhar Dhawan press conference

Coach Rahul Dravid:

The limited-overs squad announced for the Sri Lanka tour comprises several youngsters and even the uncapped players who received their maiden India call-up.

Dravid: I think it's probably going to be unrealistic to expect us in a short tour like this with three games, or three one-dayers to give everyone an opportunity...and the selectors will be there as well.



There are a lot of people in this squad who are pushing for places or looking to cement their places in the World Cup coming up, but I think the key goal of everyone in the squad and in the team...is to try and win the series.

Rahul Dravid: Coaching Team India on Sri Lanka tour is another opportunity for me to learn and improve

On the series being crucial for Prithvi Shaw, who is set to make his comeback.



Dravid: It is important for a lot more people other than just Prithvi. The youngsters will be keen to do well and set a marker for the selectors.



Whether they get selected for the World Cup, that is the call selectors and team management will take but a performance in a tour like this, it is certainly something selectors will take note of.



There would be a couple of selectors who would be travelling with us. Once we get there we will be interacting with them and see what they are thinking.

On discussing with the team management in UK:



Dravid: We have had a little bit of a contact with the management out there (in the UK)...haven't disturbed them during the World Test Championship but we'll probably touch base with them sometime over the next couple of weeks and see what their thoughts are.

On two India squads playing in different locations:



Dravid: This is a unique situation in terms of the quarantine and travel restrictions. It is very hard to predict what is going to happen on a month to month basis (with COVID-19).



When the travel between countries becomes restricted this could be done in the short term. Whether it is a long term solution? I am not sure. For that, we need to have more conversations with all stakeholders including other boards, sponsors, media rights and so on.



It does ease some pressure on the all-format players as it is becoming increasingly difficult for the same set of players to get through the restrictions that are in place.

On the A tours, which have not been taking place due to the pandemic:



Dravid: The priority, obviously, has been international cricket and international tournaments (amid the pandemic). So yeah, hoping that for the next few months if things improve then we can resume.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan:



On the Lankan series:



Dhawan: This is a very good team. There is positivity, confidence in our team and everybody is confident that we will do well. There is a lot of excitement.

India tour of Sri Lanka 2021: 'Series a great opportunity for everyone to showcase talent,' says Dhawan

It is a new challenge but at the same time, it is a great opportunity for all of us to show our talent. Everybody is waiting (for the tour to begin). 13-14 days have passed since we are in quarantine, so the players are waiting when we can hit the ground and we have 10-12 days for preparation.

On the composition of the side:



Dhawan: The boys are doing smart work and are looking forward to these matches. The players have already performed well, be it in the IPL. The team is a nice blend of experience and youth.



The Lankan series starts with the ODIs from July 13, followed by T20s from July 21.