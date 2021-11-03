India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report, Average Score, T20 Records, Weather

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) CEO Naseeb Khan has said that winning against India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will take his side closer to cementing their position.

It will be a change in venue for India after playing both their opening games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as they will play Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

“The game between Afghanistan and India is quite important for both the teams as they both need two more points to keep their race to the knockouts up.

“For India, it's very crucial as it's a must win one for them while for us too a win will take us closer to the top two of group.

“Furthermore, considering the good ties between ACB & BCCI, I will be looking for a good game between these two sides," Naseeb told ANI.

Asked whether ACB would seek help from BCCI in cricketing matters looking at political situation in Afghanistan, Naseeb said: "Yes, the political situation is yet to be redeemed in the country, but the ACB operations are going on normally and there isn't anything to be worried for.

But still, we seek help and assistance from BCCI same as before."

Having faced the wrath of the fans as well for below-par performances so far, it will also be about pride for Virat Kohli's men as they play under his leadership in the T20 format for the last time in this tournament.

So ahead of the important match, here is the pitch and weather reports and some essential records.

1. Abu Dhabi Pitch report

The Abu Dhabi pitch will offer some good assistance to bowlers like its cousins across the UAE for this World Cup. Once again, the formula could be bowl first after winning the toss and chase the target. The dew factor will make batting second that much easier option.

2. Abu Dhabi Weather

The weather in Abu Dhabi will be mild hovering around 32 degree celsius and of course dew will come down as the night progresses.

3. Abu Dhabi T20 records

Total matches: 56

Wins by team batting first: 24

Wins by team bowling second: 32

Average 1st innings score: 140

Average 2nd innings score: 128

Highest total: 225/7 by Ireland vs Afghanistan

Lowest total: 87 all out by Hong Kong vs Oman

Highest score chased: 166/4 by Namibia vs Netherlands

Lowest score defended: 129/6 by England vs Pakistan.