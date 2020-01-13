India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, TV timing info

1. Team News - India

India are facing a problem of plenty at least in the top order with Rohit Sharma returning from the rest. Shikhar Dhawan had made a successful return to the side during the T20I series against Sri Lanka and KL Rahul is in fine fettle too. India will either go with Rohit and Rahul at the top or include Dhawan as opener with Rahul coming in at No 3 with Kohli taking the No 4 slot. Jasprit Bumrah, who returned during Lanka T20Is, Mohammed Shami, who was rested against Sri Lanka, and Navdeep Saini, who was vastly impressive against Lanka, should be sharing the new ball duty.

2. Team News - Australia

Like India, the Aussies too are on a roll as they had blanked Pakistan and New Zealand at home. All their frontline players like Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch are in good form and add a potent set of bowlers in Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, this Australian side attains a formidable hue. Most of them know the Indian conditions very well, adding to their strength.

3. Dream11

Openers: Rohit Sharma, David Warner

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne.

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav.

4. Probable XI

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

5. TV timing

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 1.30 PM IST and the live streaming will be on HotStar. You can also follow the match through MyKhel Live Update.