India vs Australia 1st ODI | Virat Kohli says team's body language was disappointing

Australia made 374 for 6 and then restricted India to 308 for 8 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"We got enough time to prepare, I don't think there's any excuses on the field when you don't pull up as a side. It was probably the first long game we've played in a while, as we've been playing T20 cricket. But having said that, we've all played a lot of ODI cricket. The body language after 25-26 overs was disappointing," said Virat Kohli while talking to the host broadcaster.

India had also several lapses in the field, dropped catches and misfields. Kohli was not pleased. "A quality side will hurt you if you flounder on the field."

Hardik Pandya batted as a pure batsman as he is not yet ready to bowl after coming back from an injury. Kohli said India need to find a solution.

"We'll have to find out ways of getting a few overs from a few part-timers in the side. Unfortunately, Hardik is not ready to bowl yet so we have to accept that and work around it. That is an area we have looked at, which is a very big part of any team balance. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell do it for Australia. Maybe, I'll bowl a few when Finchy is batting because I know he doesn't want to get out to me."

"The key to keeping the batsmen in check is picking up wickets and we couldn't do that. From the batting point of view, we had a chat briefly after the game - all of us committed to playing positively and that's why you saw everyone go out there and play with intent. We just need to have a big innings from the top three, 130 or 140, which didn't happen.

"Hardik's innings was an example of our intent. At no stage did we think we might not get there. We committed to playing positive cricket and we are going to do that going forward. When teams put up large totals, you have to have a plan.