India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

This will be viewed as a match-up proper ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 next month and both the teams will be eager not to cede any ground.

1. Squads India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. 2 Playing 11 India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Deepak Chahar, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. Australia: 1 Aaron Finch, 2 Josh Inglis, 3 Steve Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Matthew Wade, 6 Tim David, 7 Cameron Green, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Josh Hazlewood, 10 Daniel Sams, 11 Adam Zampa. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction: 1 Rohit Sharma 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Pat Cummins, 8 Josh Hazlewood, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. Fantasy Tips: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant. 4 Match prediction Both the teams have quite a lot of balance in their side with all-rounders, in-form pacers and quality spinners filling the spots. But despite that proximity with each other, India might just have that edge because they are playing in home conditions and the Aussies do not have the luxury of a fiery start by David Warner, who has been rested for the series.