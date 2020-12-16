India vs Australia 1st Test 2020: India Playing 11 for Adelaide Test; Shaw, Saha ahead of Gill, Rahul, Pant

There have been quite bit talks about India's opening combination for the Adelaide Test. The accentuated discussion was because of Prithvi Shaw's colourless outings in the two warm-up games in Sydney against Australia A.

At the same time, Shubman Gill had notched by some good scores against his name in those games, fuelling the talks of the Punjab youngster replacing Shaw in the Playing 11. But the team management stuck with the familiar opening combination of Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, despite them facing some rough time in the last Test series they appeared against New Zealand earlier this year.

Shaw's trigger-happy ways at the crease during the side games too had invited criticism from several quarters as Gill looked more collected of the two.

Once Rishabh Pant had notched up a quickfire hundred in the second warm-up game, which was played under lights, voices were raised for his inclusion in the playing 11 for the 1st Test. Saha had made a fifty in the first warm-up game but did not play in the second match.

However, the team management opted for the experience of Saha for the Adelaide Test, and perhaps, it was a decision also keeping in mind the wobbliness of the ball under light.

Earlier in the day, skipper Virat Kohli had this to say about the team combination, albeit without divulging a lot of details.

"It all boils down to the combination. KL is a quality player, and that's why he has been included in the Test squad. We will have to see what combination suits the balance of the team best. Everyone is playing well, they are feeling good. We have a lot of quality players.

"Someone like a Hanuma Vihari has been absolutely solid, he is someone who has grit and character. KL was brought into the side, understanding that we do have opening options already. When Rohit comes back into the team, we have another opener who is established and is going to start. So, where and how KL fits, is a conversation we have to monitor closely. We have to bring our best squad in Australia and then go for the best suited combination," he said.